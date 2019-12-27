How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Kansas City

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-10; Kansas City 11-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Los Angeles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Chargers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like the Chargers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They fell to the Oakland Raiders 24-17. Los Angeles' only touchdowns (two) came from RB Melvin Gordon.

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas City's way against the Chicago Bears last week as they made off with a 26-3 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 11-4 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 5-10. The Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the AFC. The Chargers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

One last thing to keep an eye on: 12 of the Chargers' points in their last contest came from rushes on the left side of the field. That's bad news for the Chiefs, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against Chicago.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 9-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 46

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.