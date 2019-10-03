How to watch Chiefs vs. Colts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 4-0-0; Indianapolis 2-2-0

What to Know

Indianapolis have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Indianapolis now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Colts had to settle for a 31-24 defeat against Oakland last week. RB Marlon Mack had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Kansas City and Detroit, but Kansas City stepped up in the second half. Kansas City snuck past Detroit with a 34-30 victory. The win was familiar territory for the Chiefs, who now have four in a row.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Chiefs rank first in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 377.50 on average. The Colts have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 10 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 11-point favorite against the Colts.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last five years.