Who's Playing

New York @ Kansas City

Current Records: New York 2-5; Kansas City 3-4

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The afternoon started off rough for the Chiefs this past Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 27-3 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. Kansas City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27 to nothing. QB Patrick Mahomes had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once with only 5.89 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, New York's matchup against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday was close at halftime, but New York turned on the heat in the second half with 20 points. New York took their contest against Carolina by a conclusive 25-3 score. No one had a standout game offensively for the Giants, but they got scores from WR Dante Pettis and RB Devontae Booker. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 131.40.

New York's defense was a presence, holding Carolina to a paltry 173 yards. The defense embarrassed Carolina's offensive line to sack the quarterback six times for a total loss of 27 yards. Leading the way was LB Azeez Ojulari and his 2.5 sacks. Ojulari now has 5.5 sacks through seven games.

This next game looks promising for Kansas City, who are favored by a full 10 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The Chiefs are now 3-4 while the Giants sit at 2-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City ranks third in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 18 on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, New York is stumbling into the game with the third fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only six on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.