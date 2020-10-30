Who's Playing

New York @ Kansas City

Current Records: New York 0-7; Kansas City 6-1

What to Know

The New York Jets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. New York staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The Jets scored first but ultimately less than the Buffalo Bills in their matchup this past Sunday. New York came up short against Buffalo, falling 18-10. QB Sam Darnold had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.22 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Kansas City this past Sunday. They were the clear victors by a 43-16 margin over the Denver Broncos. That 27-point margin sets a new team best for Kansas City on the season. No one had a standout game offensively for the Chiefs, but they got scores from a handful of players including DE Frank Clark, DB Daniel Sorensen, and WR Tyreek Hill.

Special teams collected 13 points for Kansas City. K Harrison Butker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 102-yard kickoff return for touchdown from WR Byron Pringle in the second quarter.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 6-1 while New York's loss dropped them down to 0-7. The Chiefs have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.14 points per game. We'll see if the Jets can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City and New York both have one win in their last two games.