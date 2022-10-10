Who's Playing
Las Vegas @ Kansas City
Current Records: Las Vegas 1-3; Kansas City 3-1
What to Know
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Raiders had a touchdown and change to spare in a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. RB Josh Jacobs was the offensive standout of the contest for Las Vegas, rushing for two TDs and 144 yards on 28 carries. This was the first time Jacobs has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Jacobs' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Special teams collected 14 points for Las Vegas. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.
Meanwhile, Kansas City was able to grind out a solid win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, winning 41-31. The Chiefs can attribute much of their success to RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for three TDs and 249 yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 34 yards on the ground. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 140.
The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 7. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.
The wins brought Las Vegas up to 1-3 and Kansas City to a reciprocal 3-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Las Vegas is third worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 12 on the season. The Chiefs' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 65.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Deportes
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kansas City have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Las Vegas.
- Dec 12, 2021 - Kansas City 48 vs. Las Vegas 9
- Nov 14, 2021 - Kansas City 41 vs. Las Vegas 14
- Nov 22, 2020 - Kansas City 35 vs. Las Vegas 31
- Oct 11, 2020 - Las Vegas 40 vs. Kansas City 32
- Dec 01, 2019 - Kansas City 40 vs. Las Vegas 9
- Sep 15, 2019 - Kansas City 28 vs. Las Vegas 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Kansas City 35 vs. Las Vegas 3
- Dec 02, 2018 - Kansas City 40 vs. Las Vegas 33
- Dec 10, 2017 - Kansas City 26 vs. Las Vegas 15
- Oct 19, 2017 - Las Vegas 31 vs. Kansas City 30
- Dec 08, 2016 - Kansas City 21 vs. Las Vegas 13
- Oct 16, 2016 - Kansas City 26 vs. Las Vegas 10
- Jan 03, 2016 - Kansas City 23 vs. Las Vegas 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Kansas City 34 vs. Las Vegas 20