Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Kansas City

Current Records: Las Vegas 1-3; Kansas City 3-1

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Raiders had a touchdown and change to spare in a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. RB Josh Jacobs was the offensive standout of the contest for Las Vegas, rushing for two TDs and 144 yards on 28 carries. This was the first time Jacobs has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Jacobs' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 14 points for Las Vegas. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Meanwhile, Kansas City was able to grind out a solid win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, winning 41-31. The Chiefs can attribute much of their success to RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for three TDs and 249 yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 34 yards on the ground. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 140.

The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 7. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

The wins brought Las Vegas up to 1-3 and Kansas City to a reciprocal 3-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Las Vegas is third worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 12 on the season. The Chiefs' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 65.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Las Vegas.