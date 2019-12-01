How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Oakland (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 7-4; Oakland 6-5

What to Know

The Oakland Raiders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Oakland and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Oakland's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Kansas City hopes will continue.

Oakland was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the New York Jets last week. The Raiders ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-3 walloping at New York's hands. QB Derek Carr had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.7 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Kansas City was hampered by 87 penalty yards against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Kansas City came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 24-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Chiefs, but they got scores from TE Travis Kelce, RB Darrel Williams, and RB LeSean McCoy.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 7-4 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 6-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chiefs are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 143.1 on average. The Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 26 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 11-point favorite against the Raiders.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Oakland.