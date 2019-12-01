How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 7-4; Oakland 6-5
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Oakland and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Oakland's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Kansas City hopes will continue.
Oakland was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the New York Jets last week. The Raiders ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-3 walloping at New York's hands. QB Derek Carr had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.7 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Kansas City was hampered by 87 penalty yards against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Kansas City came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 24-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Chiefs, but they got scores from TE Travis Kelce, RB Darrel Williams, and RB LeSean McCoy.
Kansas City's win lifted them to 7-4 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 6-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chiefs are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 143.1 on average. The Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 26 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 11-point favorite against the Raiders.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Oakland.
- Sep 15, 2019 - Kansas City 28 vs. Oakland 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Kansas City 35 vs. Oakland 3
- Dec 02, 2018 - Kansas City 40 vs. Oakland 33
- Dec 10, 2017 - Kansas City 26 vs. Oakland 15
- Oct 19, 2017 - Oakland 31 vs. Kansas City 30
- Dec 08, 2016 - Kansas City 21 vs. Oakland 13
- Oct 16, 2016 - Kansas City 26 vs. Oakland 10
- Jan 03, 2016 - Kansas City 23 vs. Oakland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Kansas City 34 vs. Oakland 20
