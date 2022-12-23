Who's Playing

Seattle @ Kansas City

Current Records: Seattle 7-7; Kansas City 11-3

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Seattle was hampered by 94 penalty yards against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Seattle fell to San Francisco 21-13. No one had a standout game offensively for Seattle, but they got one touchdown from QB Geno Smith. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 123.40.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Chiefs ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 30-24 victory over the Houston Texans. Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes did his thing and passed for two TDs and 336 yards on 41 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 33 yards.

The Seahawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Seattle against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Seattle is now 7-7 while Kansas City sits at 11-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle is stumbling into the contest with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 161.1 on average. The Chiefs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 30 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.