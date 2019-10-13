How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 4-1-0; Houston 3-2-0

What to Know

Houston has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Kansas City at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans will be seeking to avenge the 42-34 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 8 of 2017.

Houston's and Atlanta's matchup last week was close at halftime, but Houston turned on the heat in the second half with 37 points. Houston blew past Atlanta 53-32. QB Deshaun Watson went supernova for Houston as he passed for 426 yards and five TDs on 33 attempts. Watson ended up with a perfect passer rating of 158.30.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Kansas City and Indianapolis, but the 55.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Kansas City didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-13 to Indianapolis. Kansas City's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Houston's win lifted them to 3-2 while Kansas City's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. We'll see if Houston can repeat their recent success or if Kansas City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a 4-point favorite against the Texans.

Bettors have moved against the Chiefs slightly, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

Kansas City have won three out of their last four games against Houston.