How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 4-1-0; Houston 3-2-0
What to Know
Houston has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Kansas City at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans will be seeking to avenge the 42-34 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 8 of 2017.
Houston's and Atlanta's matchup last week was close at halftime, but Houston turned on the heat in the second half with 37 points. Houston blew past Atlanta 53-32. QB Deshaun Watson went supernova for Houston as he passed for 426 yards and five TDs on 33 attempts. Watson ended up with a perfect passer rating of 158.30.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Kansas City and Indianapolis, but the 55.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Kansas City didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-13 to Indianapolis. Kansas City's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Houston's win lifted them to 3-2 while Kansas City's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. We'll see if Houston can repeat their recent success or if Kansas City bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a 4-point favorite against the Texans.
Bettors have moved against the Chiefs slightly, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Kansas City have won three out of their last four games against Houston.
- Oct 08, 2017 - Kansas City 42 vs. Houston 34
- Sep 18, 2016 - Houston 19 vs. Kansas City 12
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Houston 0
- Sep 13, 2015 - Kansas City 27 vs. Houston 20
Watch This Game Live
-
