How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Houston @ Kansas City

Current Records: Houston 10-6; Kansas City 12-4

The Kansas City Chiefs earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They and the Houston Texans will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.

Kansas City rang in the new year with a 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago. The Chiefs' RB Damien Williams was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 124 yards on 12 carries. Williams put himself on the highlight reel with an 84-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the third quarter. Williams' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 22-19 over the Buffalo Bills. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.

Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Kansas City is now 12-4 while Houston sits at 10-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chiefs come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 293.1. Less enviably, the Texans are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 280.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Texans.

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 51

Kansas City have won three out of their last five games against Houston.