How to watch Chiefs vs. Titans: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Kansas City
Regular Season Records: Tennessee 9-7; Kansas City 12-4
What to Know
On Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:05 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs will grapple for the AFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Tennessee earned a 35-32 in their most recent matchup in November of last year.
The Titans earned some more postseason success in their game last week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Baltimore Ravens, taking their contest 28-12. It was another big night for RB Derrick Henry, who threw one touchdown in addition to picking up 195 yards on the ground on 30 carries.
Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Baltimore's offensive line to sack QB Ryan Tannehill four times. Leading the way was DE Jurrell Casey and his two sacks. Casey now has seven sacks through Week 19.
Tennessee is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans come into the game boasting the third most overall touchdowns in the NFL at 50. Kansas City has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 293.1 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $228.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Kansas City in the last six years.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Tennessee 35 vs. Kansas City 32
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee 22 vs. Kansas City 21
- Dec 18, 2016 - Tennessee 19 vs. Kansas City 17
