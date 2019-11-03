How to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 5-3; Minnesota 6-2

What to Know

Minnesota will square off against Kansas City at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Minnesota is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Vikings ran circles around Washington last week, and the extra yardage (434 yards vs. 216 yards) paid off. Minnesota walked away with a 19-9 victory. Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook looked sharp as he picked up 98 yards on the ground on 23 carries and caught five passes for 73 yards.

Kansas City came within a touchdown against Green Bay, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Kansas City got a solid performance out of QB Matt Moore, who passed for 267 yards and two TDs on 36 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Kansas City's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Aaron Rodgers and got past Green Bay's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 18 yards. Leading the way was DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and his two sacks.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 6-2 while Kansas City's loss dropped them down to 5-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City comes into the matchup boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 18. The Vikings have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 12 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 4-point favorite against the Chiefs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.