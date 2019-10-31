How to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 5-3; Minnesota 6-2
What to Know
Minnesota will head out on the road to face off against Kansas City at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Minnesota is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
When you finish with 218 more yards than your opponent like the Vikings did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were able to grind out a solid win over Washington last week, winning 19-9. Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook looked sharp as he picked up 98 yards on the ground on 23 carries and caught five passes for 73 yards.
Kansas City came within a touchdown against Green Bay, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Kansas City got a solid performance out of QB Matt Moore, who passed for 267 yards and two TDs on 36 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Kansas City's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Aaron Rodgers and got past Green Bay's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 18 yards. Leading the way was DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and his two sacks.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 6-2 while Kansas City's loss dropped them down to 5-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City comes into the matchup boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 18. Minnesota has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 12 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Chiefs.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 18, 2015 - Minnesota 16 vs. Kansas City 10
