Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-1, Cincinnati 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Paycor Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread favored Cincinnati on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Ravens by a score of 27-24. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Cincinnati was the slight favorite coming in.

Despite the defeat, the Bengals had strong showings from WR Tee Higgins, who picked up 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and QB Joe Burrow, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns. WR Charlie Jones also deserves a mention for his 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' game on Sunday was all tied up 17-17 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 30-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Los Angeles: they've now lost three straight matchups with San Francisco.

The Rams' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Kyren Williams, who rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 48 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with the Bengals going off as just a 2 point favorite. They finished last season with a stellar 13-4 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cincinnati ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 10-3 when favored last season. Bengals fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,455.27. On the other hand, the Rams were 2-9 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Cincinnati is a slight 2-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cincinnati.