Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Seattle 3-1, Cincinnati 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Seattle had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.3 points), and they went ahead and made it three. They were the clear victor by a 24-3 margin over the Giants. The oddsmakers were on Seattle's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Seahawks can attribute much of their success to Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. Devon Witherspoon got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Giants to a paltry 248 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Seahawks' ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out 11 times before it was all said and done. It was a group effort, with four picking up two apiece.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing three points in their last contest, Cincinnati made sure to put some points up on the board against Arizona. The Bengals took down the Cardinals 34-20. The win was just what Cincinnati needed, as they suffered a tough 27-3 loss in the match prior.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were among the main playmakers for the Bengals as the former threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78.3% of his passes and the latter picked up 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Burrow passed for three or more passing touchdowns.

Seattle's victory two Mondays ago bumped their record up to 3-1. Cincinnati's victory ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-3.

The Seahawks are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played the Bengals.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Seahawks don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 27.8 points per game. It's a different story for the Bengals, though, as they've been averaging only 16.6 per game. The only thing between the Seahawks and another offensive beatdown is the Bengals. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati and Seattle both have 1 win in their last 2 games.