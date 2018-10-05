How to watch Cincinnati vs. Miami: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bengals vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 3-1; Miami 3-1
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Cincinnati is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Cincinnati has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last Sunday, Cincinnati won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Atlanta 37-36. No one put up better numbers for Cincinnati than Andy Dalton, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns.
After a string of three wins, Miami's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 38-7 defeat to New England. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 24-0.
Cincinnati's win lifted them to 3-1 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Cincinnati's success rolls on or if Miami are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bengals are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Cincinnati is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 22 vs. Miami Dolphins 7
