1st Quarter Report

The Browns are on the board, but we're still waiting on the Steelers to respond. The Browns have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against the Steelers.

If the Browns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Steelers will have to make due with a 6-3 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-3, Cleveland 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Steelers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Steelers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Packers, but they still walked away with a 23-19 victory. That's two games straight that Pittsburgh has won by exactly four points.

The Steelers can attribute much of their success to Najee Harris, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's offense rose to the challenge against a Ravens defense that boasted an average of only 15.5 points allowed. The Browns had just enough and edged the Ravens out 33-31. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:29 mark of the third quarter, when they were facing a 24-9 deficit.

Nobody from Cleveland had a standout game, but they got scores from Kareem Hunt, Elijah Moore, and Deshaun Watson.

Pittsburgh has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for Cleveland, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-3.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Browns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 36 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.