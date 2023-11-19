1st Quarter Report
The Browns are on the board, but we're still waiting on the Steelers to respond. The Browns have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against the Steelers.
If the Browns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Steelers will have to make due with a 6-3 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns
Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-3, Cleveland 6-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Steelers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Sunday, the Steelers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Packers, but they still walked away with a 23-19 victory. That's two games straight that Pittsburgh has won by exactly four points.
The Steelers can attribute much of their success to Najee Harris, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Cleveland's offense rose to the challenge against a Ravens defense that boasted an average of only 15.5 points allowed. The Browns had just enough and edged the Ravens out 33-31. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:29 mark of the third quarter, when they were facing a 24-9 deficit.
Nobody from Cleveland had a standout game, but they got scores from Kareem Hunt, Elijah Moore, and Deshaun Watson.
Pittsburgh has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for Cleveland, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-3.
Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Browns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.
Odds
Cleveland is a 4-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 36 points.
Series History
Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.
- Sep 18, 2023 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Cleveland 22
- Jan 08, 2023 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 14
- Sep 22, 2022 - Cleveland 29 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Jan 03, 2022 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Cleveland 14
- Oct 31, 2021 - Pittsburgh 15 vs. Cleveland 10
- Jan 10, 2021 - Cleveland 48 vs. Pittsburgh 37
- Jan 03, 2021 - Cleveland 24 vs. Pittsburgh 22
- Oct 18, 2020 - Pittsburgh 38 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 01, 2019 - Pittsburgh 20 vs. Cleveland 13
- Nov 14, 2019 - Cleveland 21 vs. Pittsburgh 7