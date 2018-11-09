How to watch Cleveland vs. Atlanta: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: Cleveland 2-6-1; Atlanta 4-4

What to Know

Atlanta will challenge Cleveland on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

Everything went Atlanta's way against Washington last-week contest as they made off with a 38-14 victory. Matt Ryan, who passed for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Atlanta's success. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past seven games.

Meanwhile, the match between Cleveland and Kansas City was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 21-37, it was darn close.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 4-4 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-6-1. With a combined 914 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Falcons are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Cleveland are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.