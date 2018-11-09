How to watch Cleveland vs. Atlanta: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Browns vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Cleveland 2-6-1; Atlanta 4-4
What to Know
Atlanta will challenge Cleveland on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Everything went Atlanta's way against Washington last-week contest as they made off with a 38-14 victory. Matt Ryan, who passed for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Atlanta's success. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past seven games.
Meanwhile, the match between Cleveland and Kansas City was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 21-37, it was darn close.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 4-4 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-6-1. With a combined 914 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Cleveland are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
La Canfora's Bets Bets: Patriots roll
La Canfora shares his best bets for Week 10, including Bill Belichick beating his former player,...
-
Reid thinks league is targeting him
The Panthers safety says he's been drug tested a bunch and unfairly ejected
-
NFL DFS, Week 10: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Bears vs. Lions stats to know
Here's everything you need to know as Chicago hosts its divisional rival
-
NFL odds, Week 10 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 10 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Take Cardinals and Seahawks
Will Brinson's best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season