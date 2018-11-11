How to watch Cleveland vs. Atlanta: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Browns vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Cleveland 2-6-2; Atlanta 4-4-1
What to Know
On Sunday Cleveland will take on Atlanta at 2:00 p.m. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 914 yards last week.
Cleveland received a tough blow last Sunday as they fell 21-37 to Kansas City. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from Baker Mayfield, who passed for 297 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Atlanta made easy work of Washington and carried off a 38-14 win.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 4-4-1 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-6-2. In their victory, Atlanta relied heavily on Matt Ryan, who passed for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cleveland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.70
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Cleveland are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
