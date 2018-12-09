How to watch Cleveland vs. Carolina: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Browns vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Cleveland 4-7-2; Carolina 6-6-1
What to Know
Carolina will square off against Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this match since these teams' offenses combined for 896 yards last week.
The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in the past four games.
The last time they met, Carolina were the 42-28 winner over Tampa Bay. This time around? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but Carolina had to settle for a 17-24 loss against Tampa Bay last Sunday. Carolina got a solid performance out of Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 106 yards on the ground on 10 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Cleveland received a tough blow as they fell 13-29 to Houston.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.93
Prediction
The Panthers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Cleveland are 6-5-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-7-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 47.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
