How to watch Cleveland vs. Cincinnati: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Browns vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Cleveland 6-7-1; Cincinnati 6-8
What to Know
Cincinnati will square off against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Cincinnati will be looking to avenge the 20-35 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
Cincinnati can finally bid farewell to their five-match losing streak. They took their contest against Oakland last week 30-16. The over/under? 46. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Cleveland and Denver, but Cleveland stepped up in the second half. Cleveland won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Denver 17-16. The success made it back-to-back wins for Cleveland.
Cincinnati are expected to lose by 9.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-7 all in all.
Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 6-8 and Cleveland to 6-7-1. Joe Mixon will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries last Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Cleveland's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Browns are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Cleveland are 8-5-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 7-6-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 44.5
Series History
Cincinnati have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Cleveland.
- 2018 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Cleveland Browns 35
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 16
- 2017 - Cleveland Browns 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 31
- 2016 - Cleveland Browns 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 23
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 17
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 37
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 10
