Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-3-1; Indianapolis 3-2

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Indianapolis came up short against the Cleveland Browns last week, falling 32-23. The Colts' only touchdown came from RB Jonathan Taylor.

Special teams collected 11 points for Indianapolis. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 101-yard kickoff return for touchdown from CB Isaiah Rodgers in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 27-3 walloping at the Baltimore Ravens' hands. Cincinnati was down 20 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Joe Burrow had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 183 yards passing.

Indianapolis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Colts are now 3-2 while the Bengals sit at 1-3-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis ranks first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. As for Cincinnati, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at five.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis,, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis,, Indiana TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Colts are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Colts slightly, as the game opened with the Colts as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last six years.