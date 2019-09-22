How to watch Colts vs. Falcons: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 1-1-0; Atlanta 1-1-0

What to Know

Atlanta will head out on the road to face off against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Atlanta fell to Philadelphia 18-12 when the two teams met last season; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Falcons got past Philadelphia with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-20. Among those leading the charge for the Falcons was WR Julio Jones, who caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Jones' 54-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was successful in their previous meeting against Tennessee, and they didn't afford Tennessee any payback this time around. Indianapolis skirted past Tennessee 19-17.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons enter the game with only 176.50 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Colts are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 168 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Colts are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.