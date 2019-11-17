How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Indianapolis 5-4; Jacksonville 4-5
What to Know
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Jacksonville and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 29-26 at home and Jacksonville taking the second 6 to nothing.
Jacksonville has to be aching after a bruising 26-3 defeat to the Houston Texans two weeks ago. QB Gardner Minshew wasn't much of a difference maker for the Jaguars; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. Minshew's longest connection was to WR Keelan Cole for 31 yards in the fourth quarter. Cole ended up with 80 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 16-12 to the Miami Dolphins. This was hardly the result the Colts or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Miami heading into this matchup.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.84
Odds
The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
Jacksonville have won five out of their last eight games against Indianapolis.
- Dec 02, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Indianapolis 29 vs. Jacksonville 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 22, 2017 - Jacksonville 27 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Oct 02, 2016 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Jacksonville 51 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 04, 2015 - Indianapolis 16 vs. Jacksonville 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Kaepernick workout: How he looked, more
Kaepernick proved he still has the arm talent, but will someone call?
-
NFL releases statement on Kaepernick
The NFL is disappointed with how this situation unfolded
-
Dolphins extend Hurns through 2021
Allen Hurns is staying in his hometown of Miami
-
Injuries: Stafford out, Brissett back
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 11
-
Kaepernick moves workout, opens to media
More twists and turns for the Colin Kaepernick workout
-
What to know for Kaepernick's workout
An in-depth primer for Colin Kaepernick's Saturday workout for NFL teams
-
Mayfield leads, Rudolph concedes on TNF
Losing key players is one thing, but combining it with horrible QB play made for a deep Pittsburgh...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller