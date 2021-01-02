Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-14; Indianapolis 10-5

What to Know

This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.93 points per matchup. The Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Jacksonville's and the Chicago Bears' game this past Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Jacksonville was thoroughly outmatched 28-7 in the second half. Jacksonville got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Chicago an easy 41-17 victory. Jacksonville was down 34-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Jaguars, but they got scores from WR D.J. Chark and WR Laviska Shenault Jr.. QB Mike Glennon ended up with a passer rating of 119.80.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. The Colts were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 28-24 to Pittsburgh. Indianapolis was up 21-7 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. QB Philip Rivers wasn't much of a difference maker for Indianapolis; Rivers threw one interception and fumbled the ball once. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 131.40.

The Jaguars are now 1-14 while Indianapolis sits at 10-5. Jacksonville has been eliminated from playoff contention. Indianapolis is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so this next game is critical for them.

Jacksonville have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Jacksonville against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Jaguars beat the Colts 27-20 in the teams' previous meeting in September. A big part of Jacksonville's success was QB Gardner Minshew, so Indianapolis will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a big 14-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville have won seven out of their last 11 games against Indianapolis.