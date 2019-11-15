How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 5-4; Jacksonville 4-5

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Jacksonville and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 29-26 at home and Jacksonville taking the second 6 to nothing.

Jacksonville has to be aching after a bruising 26-3 defeat to the Houston Texans two weeks ago. QB Gardner Minshew wasn't much of a difference maker for the Jaguars; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. Minshew's longest connection was to WR Keelan Cole for 31 yards in the fourth quarter. Cole ended up with 80 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 16-12 to the Miami Dolphins. This was hardly the result the Colts or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Miami heading into this matchup.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Jacksonville have won five out of their last eight games against Indianapolis.