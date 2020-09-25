Who's Playing

New York @ Indianapolis

Current Records: New York 0-2; Indianapolis 1-1

What to Know

The New York Jets will square off against the Indianapolis Colts on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. New York will be hoping to build upon the 42-34 win they picked up against the Colts when they previously played in October of 2018.

The contest between New York and the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 31-13 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing working slightly against New York was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Frank Gore, who rushed for 63 yards on 21 carries.

Indianapolis decided to play defense against itself this past Sunday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 84 penalty yards. They captured a comfortable 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor filled up the stat sheet, rushing for one TD and 101 yards on 26 carries.

Special teams collected 14 points for Indianapolis. Kicker K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Jets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Indianapolis' win lifted them to 1-1 while New York's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Colts can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.