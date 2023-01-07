Who's Playing
Houston @ Indianapolis
Current Records: Houston 2-13-1; Indianapolis 4-11-1
What to Know
The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans are set to square off in an AFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Indianapolis scored first but ultimately less than the New York Giants in their matchup last week. 2023 "welcomed" the Colts with a 38-10 beatdown courtesy of New York. Indianapolis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but WR Michael Pittman led the way with one touchdown. QB Sam Ehlinger ended up with a passer rating of 123.90.
Meanwhile, a win for Houston just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 31-3 beatdown courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans were down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
Indianapolis is now 4-11-1 while Houston sits at 2-13-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indianapolis is stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 22 on the season. The Texans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 278.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indianapolis have won ten out of their last 16 games against Houston.
- Sep 11, 2022 - Indianapolis 20 vs. Houston 20
- Dec 05, 2021 - Indianapolis 31 vs. Houston 0
- Oct 17, 2021 - Indianapolis 31 vs. Houston 3
- Dec 20, 2020 - Indianapolis 27 vs. Houston 20
- Dec 06, 2020 - Indianapolis 26 vs. Houston 20
- Nov 21, 2019 - Houston 20 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 20, 2019 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Houston 23
- Jan 05, 2019 - Indianapolis 21 vs. Houston 7
- Dec 09, 2018 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Houston 21
- Sep 30, 2018 - Houston 37 vs. Indianapolis 34
- Dec 31, 2017 - Indianapolis 22 vs. Houston 13
- Nov 05, 2017 - Indianapolis 20 vs. Houston 14
- Dec 11, 2016 - Houston 22 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 16, 2016 - Houston 26 vs. Indianapolis 23
- Dec 20, 2015 - Houston 16 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 08, 2015 - Indianapolis 27 vs. Houston 20