Who's Playing

Dallas @ Washington

Current Records: Dallas 12-4; Washington 7-8-1

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys are 10-3 against the Washington Commanders since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Dallas and Washington will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The Cowboys should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.

Dallas was hampered by 124 penalty yards against the Tennessee Titans last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Dallas took their contest against Tennessee 27-13. Dallas' TE Dalton Schultz filled up the stat sheet, snatching two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Cleveland Browns last week, falling 24-10. QB Carson Wentz had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.11 yards per passing attempt.

Dallas is now 12-4 while Washington sits at 7-8-1. The Cowboys have clinched a playoff berth as the current fifth seed in the NFC. The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas ranks second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 24 on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Commanders are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only eight on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Washington.