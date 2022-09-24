Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-0; Washington 1-1

What to Know

The Washington Commanders are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Washington lost both of their matches to Philadelphia last season on scores of 17-27 and 16-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Washington came up short against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, falling 36-27. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of QB Carson Wentz, who passed for three TDs and 337 yards on 46 attempts. Wentz ended up with a passer rating of 143.90.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 222 more yards than your opponent like Philadelphia did this past Monday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They strolled past the Minnesota Vikings with points to spare, taking the contest 24-7. The Philadelphia offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 333 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 57 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hurts' 53-yard TD bomb to WR Quez Watkins in the second quarter.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Eagles' success rolls on or if the Commanders are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Philadelphia have won eight out of their last 14 games against Washington.