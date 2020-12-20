Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Dallas

Current Records: San Francisco 5-8; Dallas 4-9

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas should still be riding high after a big win, while the 49ers will be looking to get back in the win column.

San Francisco came up short against the Washington Football Team last week, falling 23-15. QB Nick Mullens wasn't much of a difference maker for San Francisco; Mullens threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.78 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Dallas made easy work of the Cincinnati Bengals last week and carried off a 30-7 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from DE Aldon Smith, WR Amari Cooper, and RB Tony Pollard. QB Andy Dalton ended up with a passer rating of 165.80.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Cowboys. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

San Francisco is now 5-8 while Dallas sits at 4-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: San Francisco comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 221.3. Less enviably, Dallas is worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 162.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.95

Odds

The 49ers are a 4-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last six years.

Oct 22, 2017 - Dallas 40 vs. San Francisco 10

Oct 02, 2016 - Dallas 24 vs. San Francisco 17

