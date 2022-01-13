The Cowboys and 49ers have met in some all-time playoff matchups over the decades, from NFC Championship Games in the 1970s to the 1990s, and they'll meet again this Sunday as part of Super Wild Card Weekend. Not just that, but they'll be the featured matchup for this year's special Nickelodeon broadcast. What is the Nickelodeon broadcast, you ask? And what's special about it?

You came to the right place. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Nickelodeon Wild Card broadcast?

In 2020, "NFL on CBS" debuted a brand-new family-friendly broadcast format for the playoffs, with Bears vs. Saints simulcasting on CBS and Nickelodeon. The latter featured everything from kid analysts to slime graphics, putting a Nickelodeon spin on the NFL. After renewing their partnership earlier this year, Nick and CBS Sports are back with another Wild Card team-up for Cowboys vs. 49ers.

What will the Nickelodeon broadcast include?

CBS Sports' Noah Eagle will provide play-by-play for Cowboys vs. 49ers, with Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (Nick's "That Girl Lay Lay") serving as color analysts. Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer of "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan") will make his debut as the sideline reporter.

The broadcast itself will also be "slimier than ever," Eagle told the 49ers this week, with enhanced on-field graphics, augmented-reality features like a blimp that will fly throughout AT&T Stadium, and special pregame and halftime presentations with appearances from Nickelodeon characters. Iain Armitage (CBS' "Young Sheldon") will also return as a rules analyst, and one of the game's top players will be presented with the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) award.

How to watch

To watch the special slime-filled Wild Card broadcast, find Nickelodeon on TV or Paramount+. Here's the full rundown of details for how to watch or live stream Sunday's game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)