How to watch Cowboys vs. Bills: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Dallas 6-5; Buffalo 8-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Dallas Cowboys are heading back home. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Dallas didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 13-9 to the New England Patriots last week. One thing holding the Cowboys back was the mediocre play of QB Dak Prescott, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 295 more yards than your opponent like Buffalo did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They enjoyed a cozy 20-3 victory over the Denver Broncos. Buffalo QB Josh Allen did work as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

The Bills' defense was a presence as well, holding Denver to a paltry 130 yards. The defense made life painful for QB Brandon Allen and got past Denver's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was DE Shaq Lawson and his two sacks.

Buffalo's win lifted them to 8-3 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 6-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Dallas enters the matchup with 433.4 yards per game on average, good for best in the league. But Buffalo rank third in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 288.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.09

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bills.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.