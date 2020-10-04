Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Dallas

Current Records: Cleveland 2-1; Dallas 1-2

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a loss.

Dallas came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 38-31. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Ced Wilson, who caught five passes for two TDs and 107 yards.

The Dallas defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 20 yards. Leading the way was DE Aldon Smith and his three sacks. Smith now has four sacks.

Meanwhile, the Browns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Football Team last week, winning 34-20. Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 108 yards on 19 carries.

Cleveland's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Cowboys are now 1-2 while the Browns sit at a mirror-image 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas enters the game with 490.7 yards per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Cleveland is worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 188 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.40

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.