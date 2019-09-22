How to watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Dallas 2-0-0; Miami 0-2-0
What to Know
Dallas will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Cowboys won their last game against Washington, and it was the same story this time around. The Cowboys walked away with a 31-21 win. QB Dak Prescott did work as he threw three TDs and picked up 69 yards on the ground on five carries. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 123.50.
Meanwhile, Miami was the 34-33 winner over New England when they last met Dec. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Miami played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 43-nothing blowout to New England. Miami was down by 23-nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the matchup with 9 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Dolphins are worst in the league in yards per game, with only 192 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.05
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 21-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Dallas 24 vs. Miami 14
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Dak Prescott: 32.28 points
- Ezekiel Elliott: 19.41 points
- Amari Cooper: 14.83 points
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 84 degrees.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Expert picks for every Week 3 game
The NFL is back for Week 3, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Giants tried to trade up for Josh Allen
Dave Gettleman coveted two prospects early in the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Week 3 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
-
NFL DFS: Picks and DK lineups for Week 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Antonio Brown claims he's done with NFL
Brown says he is done with the league because owners can get out of paying guaranteed money...
-
Falcons at Colts: Live updates
The Colts host the Falcons in their first home game without Andrew Luck