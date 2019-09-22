How to watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Dallas 2-0-0; Miami 0-2-0

What to Know

Dallas will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Cowboys won their last game against Washington, and it was the same story this time around. The Cowboys walked away with a 31-21 win. QB Dak Prescott did work as he threw three TDs and picked up 69 yards on the ground on five carries. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 123.50.

Meanwhile, Miami was the 34-33 winner over New England when they last met Dec. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Miami played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 43-nothing blowout to New England. Miami was down by 23-nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the matchup with 9 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Dolphins are worst in the league in yards per game, with only 192 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.05

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Nov 22, 2015 - Dallas 24 vs. Miami 14

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Dak Prescott: 32.28 points

Ezekiel Elliott: 19.41 points

Amari Cooper: 14.83 points

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 84 degrees.