How to watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Dallas 2-0-0; Miami 0-2-0
What to Know
Dallas will be playing in front of their home fans against Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Cowboys won their last game against Washington, and it was the same story this time around. The Cowboys were able to grind out a solid win over Washington last week, winning 31-21. QB Dak Prescott earned his paycheck as he threw 3 TDs and picked up 69 yards on the ground on 5 carries. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 123.50.
Meanwhile, Miami was the 34-33 winner over New England when they last met Dec. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Miami took a serious blow against New England, falling 43 to nothing. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Dolphins.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Cowboys enter the contest with 9 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 192 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Miami 14 vs. Dallas 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Josh Jacobs loses 10 lbs due to illness
Josh Jacobs dealing with an illness, lost 10 pounds
-
Jaguars vs. Titans odds, top TNF picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Titans and Jaguars.
-
Top Picks: Titans-Jaguars on TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Fitzpatrick sparks in first practice
Fitzpatrick's arrival has given the Steelers a much-needed spark
-
Dolphins LB told to 'stay off' Tom Brady
Are NFL officials trying to protect Tom Brady?
-
Top NFL Week 3 survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 3.