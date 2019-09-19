How to watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Dallas 2-0-0; Miami 0-2-0

What to Know

Dallas will be playing in front of their home fans against Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Cowboys won their last game against Washington, and it was the same story this time around. The Cowboys were able to grind out a solid win over Washington last week, winning 31-21. QB Dak Prescott earned his paycheck as he threw 3 TDs and picked up 69 yards on the ground on 5 carries. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 123.50.

Meanwhile, Miami was the 34-33 winner over New England when they last met Dec. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Miami took a serious blow against New England, falling 43 to nothing. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Dolphins.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Cowboys enter the contest with 9 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 192 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.