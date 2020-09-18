Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Dallas

Current Records: Atlanta 0-1; Dallas 0-1

Last Season Records: Dallas 8-8; Atlanta 7-9

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will be playing at home against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. With a combined 924 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Dallas had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. It was close but no cigar for the Cowboys as they fell 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Dallas had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Ezekiel Elliott, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Atlanta suffered a bitter defeat this past Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Seattle Seahawks. Atlanta fell to Seattle 38-25. Despite the loss, the Falcons got a solid performance out of WR Calvin Ridley, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 130 yards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won two out of their last three games against Dallas.