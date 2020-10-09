Who's Playing
New York @ Dallas
Current Records: New York 0-4; Dallas 1-3
What to Know
The Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 against the New York Giants since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Dallas and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys won both of their matches against New York last season (35-17 and 37-18) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Dallas came up short against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, falling 49-38. Dallas was down 41-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Dak Prescott, who passed for four TDs and 502 yards on 58 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, falling 17-9. For the second consecutive matchup, New York couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.
Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 509.5 on average. Less enviably, the Giants are worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only three on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won seven out of their last ten games against New York.
- Nov 04, 2019 - Dallas 37 vs. New York 18
- Sep 08, 2019 - Dallas 35 vs. New York 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 36 vs. New York 35
- Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. New York 13
- Dec 10, 2017 - Dallas 30 vs. New York 10
- Sep 10, 2017 - Dallas 19 vs. New York 3
- Dec 11, 2016 - New York 10 vs. Dallas 7
- Sep 11, 2016 - New York 20 vs. Dallas 19
- Oct 25, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Dallas 20
- Sep 13, 2015 - Dallas 27 vs. New York 26