Who's Playing

New York @ Dallas

Current Records: New York 0-4; Dallas 1-3

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 against the New York Giants since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Dallas and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys won both of their matches against New York last season (35-17 and 37-18) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Dallas came up short against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, falling 49-38. Dallas was down 41-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Dak Prescott, who passed for four TDs and 502 yards on 58 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, falling 17-9. For the second consecutive matchup, New York couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 509.5 on average. Less enviably, the Giants are worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only three on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last ten games against New York.