How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)
Last Season Records: Dallas 10-6-0; N.Y. Giants 5-11-0;
What to Know
The Giants and Dallas will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at AT&T Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Giants (5-11), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Rams 22-30.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Giants will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.73
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Giants.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Giants.
- Dec 30, 2018 - N.Y. Giants 35 vs. Dallas 36
- Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 13
- Dec 10, 2017 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 30
- Sep 10, 2017 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 3
- Dec 11, 2016 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 7
- Sep 11, 2016 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - N.Y. Giants 27 vs. Dallas 20
- Sep 13, 2015 - Dallas 27 vs. N.Y. Giants 26
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Falcons, Jones finalizing extension
Julio Jones and the Falcons are closing in on a contract extension
-
Patriots vs. Steelers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Patriots...
-
Legendary expert unveils Week 1 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 1
-
Expert picks for every Week 1 game
The NFL is back, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single game
-
Brown requests release after money voids
The saga with the Oakland wideout continues to develop in bizarre ways
-
Brown timeline: Raiders weren't ready
The rise, fall, rise and fall of Antonio Brown rivals any roller coaster you've ever been on