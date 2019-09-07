How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Last Season Records: Dallas 10-6-0; N.Y. Giants 5-11-0;

What to Know

The Giants and Dallas will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at AT&T Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Giants (5-11), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Rams 22-30.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Giants will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.73

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Giants.