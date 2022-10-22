Who's Playing

Detroit @ Dallas

Current Records: Detroit 1-4; Dallas 4-2

What to Know

The Detroit Lions watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at AT&T Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

A victory for the Lions just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 29 to nothing walloping at the New England Patriots' hands. Detroit was down 26 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jared Goff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, falling 26-17. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of RB Ezekiel Elliott, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Dallas' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Philadelphia's offensive line to sack QB Jalen Hurts four times for a total loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Detroit is now 1-4 while the Cowboys sit at 4-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is stumbling into the contest with the most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 18 on the season. Dallas' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the most sacks in the league at 24. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last eight years.