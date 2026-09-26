For just the third time ever — and the first time in Rio de Janeiro — the NFL is heading to Brazil, and it's bringing a superstar-level matchup. Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a showdown between two teams with Super Bowl hopes.

Both teams enter Sunday's contest 1-1. The Ravens impressed in a 41-23 Week 1 win over the Colts but struggled down the stretch on both sides of the ball in a 24-17 Week 2 upset loss to the Saints. The Cowboys, meanwhile, bounced back from a 28-20 Week 1 loss with a 37-20 romp over the Commanders. Prescott threw four touchdown passes and passed Tony Romo for most passing touchdowns in Cowboys history during the rout.

It could be a high-scoring affair in Brazil's second-most populous city. Jackson showed some excellent play in Week 1 before a quieter Week 2, but it could be a major bounce-back opportunity against a Cowboys defense still figuring things out under new offensive coordinator Christian Parker. Currently, Dallas is allowing a league-high 6.1 yards per play. And if it's not Jackson doing the damage, the ageless Derrick Henry will look to plow through an iffy run defense. Henry's 212 rushing yards are second-most in the NFL through two weeks.

But Prescott has plenty of firepower to match. CeeDee Lamb is off to a terrific start with 13 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns, and it should be only a matter of time before George Pickens gets going, too. Pickens, coming off a 1,429-yard season in 2025, has just 68 yards through two games.

The Ravens' defense showed some good signs but, like Dallas, is adjusting to a new play caller. Jesse Minter was one of the best in the business the last two years for the Chargers, and it should come around sooner rather than later.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

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CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -3.5, O//U 52.5 (via DraftKings)

Cowboys vs. Ravens: What you need to know

Superstar quarterbacks in the spotlight: After a ridiculous Week 1 — 324 yards and a touchdown passing, plus 40 rush yards and a touchdown running — Jackson was far less effective in Week 2. The Cowboys' defense should present plenty of opportunities, especially on the ground: Jayden Daniels was on his way to a monster day rushing before his injury, and in Week 1, Jaxson Dart churned through Dallas' defense. Prescott, on the other hand, was terrific in Week 2 after a poor Week 1. He had nearly as many touchdowns (four) as incompletions (five) and hit on several big plays downfield. Jackson's Ravens beat Prescott's Cowboys 28-25 in their only previous meeting back in 2024.

Injuries looming large: The Cowboys' defense has already ruled out four players, all on the defense: cornerback Cobie Durant, safeties Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Young players such as rookie safety Caleb Downs, rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham and second-year cornerback Shavon Revel will be in big spots throughout the game. It will certainly help Dallas if Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is unable to go; he missed Week 2 after hurting his hamstring in Week 1 (he had 150 yards and a touchdown by halftime). Left tackle Ronnie Stanley's status (toe) is also up in the air, but in positive news, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) practiced fully this week and could play for the first time in over a year.

Field conditions worth monitoring: Maracanã Stadium is home to the soccer team Flamengo, and many of their players have complained about the playing surface. In the first NFL game in Brazil, a 34-29 Eagles win over the Packers at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, many players complained about playing the field conditions after the game. NFL field director Nick Pappas said the league is "in a good spot" regarding having the field ready to go Sunday, but this will certainly be worth monitoring.

No first-year coach has won the Super Bowl in 37 years. Can Jesse Minter, steadfast and steady, change that? Zachary Pereles

Prediction

The Ravens surprisingly went away from Henry a bit last week. Despite Baltimore leading 14-6 at halftime, Henry got just five carries in the second half, finishing with 16 for the game. I'd anticipate a heavy dose of Henry against a Dallas defense that has shown little resistance to the run. If the Cowboys can't stop the run from the get-go, it'll be a long day in Rio de Janeiro.

If they can stop the run, though — or at least limit it — they could ride a hot offense to help take Henry out of the game plan if Baltimore is in catch-up mode. Prescott has to take care of the ball; he threw an awful interception against the Giants in Week 1 that proved a massive turning point. Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins and the rest of the secondary will have their hands full with this talented passing attack. The Cowboys would love to get their own run game going, but that hasn't happened so far.

Ultimately, the Ravens get back in the win column in a thriller. The return of Madubuike is a major boost, and Trey Hendrickson should have a chance to create major havoc if the secondary can just give him an extra second or two. Combine that with a big day from Jackson, and Baltimore takes a long, victorious flight home.

Pick: Ravens 31, Cowboys 30; OVER 52.5