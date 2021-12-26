Who's Playing
Washington @ Dallas
Current Records: Washington 6-8; Dallas 10-4
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Dallas Cowboys are heading back home. The Cowboys and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas will be hoping to build upon the 27-20 win they picked up against Washington when they previously played in December.
Dallas strolled past the New York Giants with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the matchup 21-6. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from TE Dalton Schultz and RB Ezekiel Elliott. QB Dak Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 133.90.
Dallas' defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
Meanwhile, Washington scored first but ultimately less than the Philadelphia Eagles in their contest this past Tuesday. Washington fell to Philadelphia 27-17. The game was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Washington was outplayed the rest of the way. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of QB Garrett Gilbert, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 194 yards on 31 attempts. Gilbert ended up with a passer rating of 117.10.
Dallas' win lifted them to 10-4 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Dallas have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington.
- Dec 12, 2021 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 20
- Nov 26, 2020 - Washington 41 vs. Dallas 16
- Oct 25, 2020 - Washington 25 vs. Dallas 3
- Dec 29, 2019 - Dallas 47 vs. Washington 16
- Sep 15, 2019 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 21
- Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23
- Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17
- Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14
- Oct 29, 2017 - Dallas 33 vs. Washington 19
- Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26
- Sep 18, 2016 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 23
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 34 vs. Dallas 23
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 19 vs. Washington 16