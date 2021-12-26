Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 6-8; Dallas 10-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Dallas Cowboys are heading back home. The Cowboys and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas will be hoping to build upon the 27-20 win they picked up against Washington when they previously played in December.

Dallas strolled past the New York Giants with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the matchup 21-6. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from TE Dalton Schultz and RB Ezekiel Elliott. QB Dak Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 133.90.

Dallas' defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Washington scored first but ultimately less than the Philadelphia Eagles in their contest this past Tuesday. Washington fell to Philadelphia 27-17. The game was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Washington was outplayed the rest of the way. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of QB Garrett Gilbert, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 194 yards on 31 attempts. Gilbert ended up with a passer rating of 117.10.

Dallas' win lifted them to 10-4 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington.