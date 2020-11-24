We have one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL to look forward to on Thursday, as the Washington RedskinsFootball Team travels to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. This will be the second time Ron Rivera and Mike McCarthy face off this year, as Washington registered a dominant 25-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 7. Dallas is out for revenge this week, as Washington knocked starting quarterback Andy Dalton out with a nasty concussion during their last bout, which set back the Cowboys' season yet again. Still, all of a sudden, all four teams in the NFC East enter Week 12 with three wins apiece. It's anyone's division for the taking.

Both teams are coming off of victories, as Washington defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 20-9 on Sunday, and the Cowboys took down the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 31-28. Before we get into the details of this Thanksgiving matchup, let's break down how you can keep up with the action:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Cowboys lead the all-time series with Washington, 73-44-2, and have won three out of the past four matchups. While it was just one game, it certainly appears the Cowboys are back on the right track with their win over the Vikings. They had a bye week to reset for the matchup and Dalton made his return to the field -- which certainly helped the offense. Dalton threw for three scores, Ezekiel Elliott crossed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time this season and both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb made plays in the receiving game. It's going to come down to how effective this offense can be against Washington's defense. Remember, Dallas scored just three points the last time these two teams faced off. Rivera's unit currently has the No. 1 passing defense in the NFL and the No. 6 overall defense when it comes to average yards allowed per game (315.8). They are pretty middle of the pack when it comes to defending the run, however, which means Dallas would be smart to feature Elliott and Tony Pollard heavily to establish tempo.

Washington's offense is going to have to step up if they want to remain in the win column this week. It felt like the Bengals were outplaying Washington last Sunday until rookie quarterback Joe Burrow went down, which ended up sealing Washington's victory. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, but Alex Smith passed for just 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Expect him to again rely heavily on Terry McLaurin this week, as he ranks fourth in the league with 871 receiving yards.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Cowboys -3 Bet Now

This should be a much closer matchup than their Week 7 bout, but I'm higher on the Cowboys right now than I am Washington. The Football Team hasn't swept the Cowboys in their season series since 2012, and I don't think that's going to change this week. After sitting in last place in the division a week ago, the Cowboys have a chance to jump into first by Monday.

Score: Cowboys 27-24 over Washington