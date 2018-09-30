How to watch Dallas vs. Detroit: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Dallas 1-2; Detroit 1-2

What to Know

On Sunday Detroit takes on Dallas at 1:00 p.m. Detroit isn't expected to win but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Detroit had a rough outing against San Francisco two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Detroit took down New England 26-10. No one put up better numbers for Detroit than Matthew Stafford, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against Seattle last Sunday, falling 24-13.

Detroit's win lifted them to 1-2 while Dallas's loss dropped them down to 1-2. If Detroit wants to win, Detroit will need to focus on stopping Dallas' Dak Prescott, who passed for 168 yards and 1 touchdown, and Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 127 yards on the ground. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a solid 3 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Dallas is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.