How to watch Dallas vs. Detroit: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Dallas 1-2; Detroit 1-2
What to Know
On Sunday Detroit takes on Dallas at 1:00 p.m. Detroit isn't expected to win but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Detroit had a rough outing against San Francisco two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Detroit took down New England 26-10. No one put up better numbers for Detroit than Matthew Stafford, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against Seattle last Sunday, falling 24-13.
Detroit's win lifted them to 1-2 while Dallas's loss dropped them down to 1-2. If Detroit wants to win, Detroit will need to focus on stopping Dallas' Dak Prescott, who passed for 168 yards and 1 touchdown, and Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 127 yards on the ground. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a solid 3 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Dallas is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 42 vs. Detroit Lions 21
