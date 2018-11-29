How to watch Dallas vs. New Orleans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cowboys vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: Dallas 6-5; New Orleans 10-1
What to Know
New Orleans have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will square off against Dallas at 8:20 p.m. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
New Orleans can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with a 31-17 win over Atlanta. Drew Brees was the offensive standout of the match for New Orleans, as he passed for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns. Drew Brees has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
As for Dallas, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest against Washington last Thursday 31-23. Washington can consider this payback for the 17-20 loss they dealt Dallas the last time the teams encountered one another.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 10-1 and Dallas to 6-5. The New Orleans defense got after the quarterback against Atlanta to the tune of six sacks, so Dallas's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $73.43
Prediction
The Saints are a big 7 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, Dallas are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 9-2-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Draft: 5 to watch in title games
These prospects have big opportunities to showcase their array of skills against top compe...
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, picks, TNF bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate
-
Week 13 picks: Chiefs throttle Raiders
Best bets include the Chiefs destroying the Raiders and the Saints winning big over the Co...