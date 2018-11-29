How to watch Dallas vs. New Orleans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Dallas 6-5; New Orleans 10-1

What to Know

New Orleans have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will square off against Dallas at 8:20 p.m. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

New Orleans can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with a 31-17 win over Atlanta. Drew Brees was the offensive standout of the match for New Orleans, as he passed for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns. Drew Brees has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.

As for Dallas, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest against Washington last Thursday 31-23. Washington can consider this payback for the 17-20 loss they dealt Dallas the last time the teams encountered one another.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 10-1 and Dallas to 6-5. The New Orleans defense got after the quarterback against Atlanta to the tune of six sacks, so Dallas's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.43

Prediction

The Saints are a big 7 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Dallas are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 9-2-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.