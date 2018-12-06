How to watch Dallas vs. Philadelphia: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Current records: Dallas 7-5; Philadelphia 6-6

What to Know

Dallas will be playing at home against Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Dallas have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Dallas might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They skirted past New Orleans 13-10. Ezekiel Elliott was the offensive standout of the game for Dallas, as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on 23 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD. Elliott has now scored at least one touchdown in the past four games.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with Washington last Monday as they won 28-13. The success made it back-to-back wins for Philadelphia.

Their wins bumped Dallas to 7-5 and Philadelphia to 6-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Eagles.

This season, Dallas are 7-4-1 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 4-8-0 against the spread

Series History

Dallas have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.