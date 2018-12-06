How to watch Dallas vs. Philadelphia: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: Dallas 7-5; Philadelphia 6-6
What to Know
Dallas will be playing at home against Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Dallas have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Dallas might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They skirted past New Orleans 13-10. Ezekiel Elliott was the offensive standout of the game for Dallas, as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on 23 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD. Elliott has now scored at least one touchdown in the past four games.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with Washington last Monday as they won 28-13. The success made it back-to-back wins for Philadelphia.
Their wins bumped Dallas to 7-5 and Philadelphia to 6-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Eagles.
This season, Dallas are 7-4-1 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 4-8-0 against the spread
Series History
Dallas have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.
- 2018 - Philadelphia Eagles 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys 27
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 0 vs. Dallas Cowboys 6
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 37
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 13
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 23
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 33
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Alex Smith battling infection
The Redskins quarterback suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 11 against the Texans
-
NFL DFS: Top Week 14 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Football Playoff Advice
Week 14 is critical for fantasy football owners who are trying to make a championship run
-
Cam Newton shoulder issue looks serious
The Panthers are on a losing streak and Newton's injury won't make life any easier down the...
-
TNF: Titans vs Jaguars odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Jaguars vs. Titans game 10,000 t...
-
Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The honor goes to the player who does the most for his community throughout the season