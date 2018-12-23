How to watch Dallas vs. Tampa Bay: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Dallas 8-6-1; Tampa Bay 5-9-1

What to Know

Tampa Bay and Dallas will compete for holiday cheer on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Both of those teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last week, Tampa Bay came up short against Baltimore, falling 12-20. Tampa Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Peyton Barber, who rushed for 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Dallas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 0-23 punch to the gut against Indianapolis. Dallas were down by 0-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Tampa Bay are expected to lose by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-1 against the spread.

When the two teams last met, Tampa Bay were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-26 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.70

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Dallas are 8-5-1 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 5-7-2 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Dallas and Tampa Bay both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.