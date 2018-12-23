How to watch Dallas vs. Tampa Bay: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Current records: Dallas 8-6-1; Tampa Bay 5-9-1
What to Know
Tampa Bay and Dallas will compete for holiday cheer on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Both of those teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last week, Tampa Bay came up short against Baltimore, falling 12-20. Tampa Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Peyton Barber, who rushed for 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, Dallas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 0-23 punch to the gut against Indianapolis. Dallas were down by 0-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Tampa Bay are expected to lose by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-1 against the spread.
When the two teams last met, Tampa Bay were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-26 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.70
Prediction
The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Dallas are 8-5-1 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 5-7-2 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Dallas and Tampa Bay both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 NFL DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Lewan: Norman was trying to hurt Henry
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature cel...
-
Best Week 16 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season
-
2019 NFL Draft Order: Fixing the Jets
The 2018 season is a lost cause but can the Jets rebound in 2019?
-
Tips: Week 16 not kind to road favorites
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 16 slate