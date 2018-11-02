How to watch Dallas vs. Tennessee: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: Dallas 3-4; Tennessee 3-4

What to Know

Dallas has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Monday they will take on Tennessee at 9:15 p.m. Dallas is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point point margin of victory.

After a dominant victory in their game three weeks ago, Dallas was humbled two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar as they fell 20-17 to Washington. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of Dak Prescott, who accumulated 273 passing yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground on 6 carries. If you haven't heard Prescott's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against the Chargers making it three winless games in a row. Tennessee and the Chargers were almost perfectly matched up, but Tennessee suffered an agonizing 20-19 loss.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:15 PM ET

Monday at 9:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, Dallas is 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.