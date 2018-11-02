How to watch Dallas vs. Tennessee: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cowboys vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)
Current records: Dallas 3-4; Tennessee 3-4
What to Know
Dallas has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Monday they will take on Tennessee at 9:15 p.m. Dallas is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point point margin of victory.
After a dominant victory in their game three weeks ago, Dallas was humbled two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar as they fell 20-17 to Washington. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of Dak Prescott, who accumulated 273 passing yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground on 6 carries. If you haven't heard Prescott's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.
Meanwhile, Tennessee has been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against the Chargers making it three winless games in a row. Tennessee and the Chargers were almost perfectly matched up, but Tennessee suffered an agonizing 20-19 loss.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, Dallas is 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Have Raiders quit on Jon Gruden?
Oakland is 1-7 at the midway point of the season and there's no reason to think the team can...
-
Mock: Bucs replace Winston with Finley
The Buccaneers very well could be in the first-round quarterback market in the 2019 NFL Dr...
-
Best Bets: Falcons upset Redskins
It's time for the Falcons to go on a run as Pete Prisco looks to build off a 4-1 week in his...
-
NFL cheerleader kneels during anthem
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem to protest social...
-
Mullens verified on Twitter mid-game
Mullens, 23, made people take notice on Thursday, including employees at Twitter
-
Hue blames others for Browns' failures
The former Browns coach has lost his mind