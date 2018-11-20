How to watch Dallas vs. Washington: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: Dallas 5-5; Washington 6-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, Dallas is heading back home. They will square off against Washington at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Dallas have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Dallas narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Atlanta 22-19. Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 122 yards on the ground on 23 carries and caught 7 passes for 79 yards, was a major factor in Dallas's success.

On Sunday, Washington were close but not close enough as they fell 21-23 to Houston.

It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 17-20 to Washington four weeks ago. Maybe Dallas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Dallas are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Dallas have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Washington.