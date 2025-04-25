The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday, when the Tennessee Titans opened the first round of action by officially making Cam Ward their new franchise quarterback. And 31 others joined him in making the leap from college football to the NFL level, some of them literally taking the stage in Green Bay to mark the start of their pro careers. There was drama, to be sure, with Travis Hunter landing in Jacksonville instead of Cleveland, the Dallas Cowboys going back to the trenches and the New York Giants trading back into Day 1 for Jaxson Dart.

The best part, though? Thursday was just the start of the frenzy. Hundreds of additional picks remain, as all 32 teams look to shore up their rosters for the upcoming season. And plenty of big-name prospects also remain available -- none bigger than Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado quarterback could be one of the first off the board on Day 2, along with Michigan's Will Johnson, Marshall's Mike Green and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.

When does the next day of the 2025 NFL Draft begin? And what time will the picks start rolling in as the pool of top prospects gets whittled down? Most importantly, how can you tune in, ensuring you don't miss any splashy additions across the NFL? Fortunately we've got all the pressing questions answered right here, with a complete rundown of how to watch:

When is Day 2 of the draft?

The second day of the 2025 NFL Draft occurs on Friday, April 25.

What rounds take place on Day 2?

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft includes Rounds 2 and 3.

What time does the draft resume?

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Stream: fubo (try for free)

fubo (try for free) Live CBS Sports coverage: CBS Sports HQ

Note: Coverage by CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming service, will occur before, during and after the draft.

Other 2025 NFL Draft information

Follow along with live pick analysis, the full draft order and much more right here.