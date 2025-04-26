The 2025 NFL Draft continued Friday with the second and third rounds, and there was no shortage of drama throughout the event. The New Orleans Saints made Louisville's Tyler Shough, a seven-year college player, the first Day 2 quarterback to come off the board. The Baltimore Ravens halted the slide of Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, a widely projected first-rounder. And, perhaps most notable of all, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders remained unselected by the end of the night.

And guess what? We've still got four full rounds to go, with dozens and dozens of prospects yet to reach the NFL stage. Will Sanders finally be one of them? Some of the other big names may have already found their pro homes, but sometimes the real draft darlings emerge on the final day of action, when Rounds 4-7 enable clubs a slew of last-minute swings.

When does the third and final day of the 2025 NFL Draft begin? And what time will the picks start rolling in as the pool of top prospects gets whittled down? Most importantly, how can you tune in, ensuring you don't miss any splashy additions across the NFL? Fortunately we've got all the pressing questions answered right here, with a complete rundown of how to watch:

Where to watch 2025 NFL Draft

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Stream: fubo (try for free)

fubo (try for free) Live CBS Sports coverage: CBS Sports HQ

Note: Coverage by CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming service, will occur before, during and after the draft.

When is Day 3 of the draft?

The third day of the 2025 NFL Draft occurs on Saturday, April 26.

What rounds take place on Day 3?

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft includes Rounds 4-7.

What time does the draft resume?

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Saturday starting at 12 p.m. ET.

How long do teams get to pick on Day 3?

Each team is allotted five minutes to make each selection in Rounds 4-6. The time limit then bumps down to four minutes for each team in the seventh and final round.

